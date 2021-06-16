Poles’ support for nuclear power increases: survey

It has been revealed that 39 pct of Poles are in favour of building nuclear power plants in Poland, 5 pct points higher than in 2018, according to a survey by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CBOS) published on Wednesday.

Of those surveyed 45 pct were against the construction of nuclear plants in Poland, 5 pct points fewer than in 2018.

According to the government’s Energy Strategy, Poland plans to construct six nuclear power units. The first reactor is expected to start operating in 2033, and all six should be up and running by 2043.

When asked if nuclear energy was a necessary alternative for Poland if the country wanted to resign from coal as an energy fuel 45 pct agreed, while 37 pct thought the opposite. Furthermore 42 pct believed modern technology enables the construction of an environmentally safe nuclear plant.

Nuclear energy garners more support among men (55 pct) than women (25 pct), and predominantly among educated urban dwellers under the age of 35. It is most opposed by medium and low-bracket earners between the ages of 55 and 64 as well as small farmers, CBOS wrote.

CBOS noted that one of the main reasons for continuing doubts about nuclear energy was the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.

The survey was carried out between May 6 and 16 on a sample of 1,163 Poles.