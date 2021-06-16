EUR 2.08 bn state budget surplus at end of May: Fin Min

At the end of May this year, the state budget had a surplus of PLN 9.4 bn (EUR 2.08 bn), the Minister of Finance, Tadeusz Kościński, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday.

Ministry of Finance data indicates that in May 2021 the state budget revenues were 25.5 pct y/y higher and amounted to approximately PLN 34.4 bn (EUR 7.6 bn), and in the period January-May 2021 state budget revenues amounted to PLN 181.5 bn (EUR 40 bn) and were 15.5 pct higher year-on-year.

On the other hand, budget expenditures between January-May 2021 amounted to PLN 172.1 bn (EUR 38 bn).

According to the Ministry’s estimates, revenues from VAT, excise tax and PIT in May this year significantly increased compared to last year’s data, while revenues from CIT decreased.

Non-tax income in May this year was 67.6 pct higher year-on-year and amounted to approximately PLN 3.9 bn (EUR 0.86 bn).

According to earlier data from the Ministry of Finance, after April this year the state budget had a surplus of PLN 9.2 bn (EUR 2.03 bn).