More Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Poland

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

A tranche of 98,000 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines reached Poland on Wednesday, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency has told PAP.

Michal Kuczmierowski also said that AstraZeneca vaccines were expected to arrive in the coming days.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the manufacturer concerning the exact date and the quantity of vaccines,” he added.

Vaccinations against Covid-19 began in Poland on December 27, 2020.

According to data published on government websites, to date, 25,058,534 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 10,201,383 of those having been fully vaccinated.