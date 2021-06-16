Ruling party head critical towards coalition partners

Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS), acknowledged the crises caused by the coalition’s partners at a meeting of the PiS club in Przysucha, central Poland. “He pointed his finger at them in front of everyone; There was no pretending that nothing happened,” one of the participants of the meeting said.

On Tuesday, the first meeting of the PiS parliamentary club in over a year was held. Top party officials including the head of the party, Jarosław Kaczyński, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, MPs, senators and MEPs were present.

After the meeting, PiS spokeswoman Anita Czerwińska told journalists that the main topic of the meeting was the preparation for the party elections and statute congress. In turn, the head of the PiS parliamentary club, Ryszard Terlecki, emphasised that the party was preparing for restructuring.

During the meeting Jarosław Kaczyński summed up the activities of the United Right coalition so far. “He also talked about the crises caused by our coalition partners – Solidarity Poland and Agreement,” one of the participants said, adding that Mr Kaczyński mentioned two such situations; the postal elections and voting on the Recovery Fund.

On the other hand “he emphasised that unity and cooperation are the key if we are to think about winning the next elections and catching up with Western Europe,” a person present at the meeting said.

Jarosław Kaczyński also said that, “we have to look at ourselves critically, because we, unlike the opposition, are able to do so. He said that if there were mistakes made somewhere, they had to be corrected and that we need to own up to them, because the opposition tells incredible stories about us, and we must be cleaner than Caesar’s wife,” a participant at the meeting reported.