COVID-19: 241 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 241 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,878,061 including 154,189 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,113 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 62 new fatalities, of which 12 were due to COVID-19 alone and 50 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,688.

According to the ministry, 60,040 people are quarantined and 2,649,184 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,189 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 25,058,534 people have been vaccinated, including 15,660,666 with the first dose and 10,201,383 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 265 out of 1,228 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 177,420,212 coronavirus cases, 3,838,747 deaths and 161,869,013 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,352,185, India has the second most with 29,633,105 cases and Brazil third with 17,543,853.