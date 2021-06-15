CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 game to be back in PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Red

Polish video games developer CD Projekt’s last major release, Cyberpunk 2077, will be back on sale in Sony’s PlayStation Store as of June 21, the company said in a market filing.

The game was removed from PlayStation Store in December 2020 after numerous players’ complaints regarding the game’s quality.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will “reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021,” the filing read.

In late May, CD Projekt officials said the company had held talks with Sony on restoring the game. According to them, the general sales of the Cyberpunk game wouldn’t change as long as it was not back on Sony’s store.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing video game featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in one of the major roles. It was CD Projekt’s most-anticipated game since ‘The Witcher: Wild Hunt.’