Every sixth 60+ Pole employed: study

The analysts of the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) found out that in 2020 only 17.7 percent of Poles aged 60 and more were employed in Poland.

Results of a recent study showed that for Polish seniors “the most enjoyable activities were religious practice, childcare, and socialising.”

Two studies entitled “A Behavioral Take on the Policy of Activation of Senior Citizens” and “The Economy Ever-more Silver: How to free the potential of senior citizens” showed that improving existential and professional activities of seniors would be possible if their habits are change on one hand and popular stereotypes of elderly people abolished.

The basic hurdles for the economic activation of seniors are those related to social exclusion in the areas of transportation, digitisation and health. The structural barriers are coupled with behavioural impediments of maintaining elderly people’s economic activity such as the negative impact of stereotypes or the notion amongst elderly people of being useless.

The head of the behavioural economy department of the PIE Agnieszka Wincewicz assessed that the quality of the policy of activation of senior citizens in Poland saw some improvement, albeit one advancing not fast enough. “Taking advantage of the local perspective and more efficient mobilisation of NGOs in the process of the activation of senior citizens is still lacking. Seniors’ organisations lack trained and competent leaders [and] the motivation to undertake out-of-the-box initiatives and collective action of individual entities. Meanwhile complex procedures of closing projects… contribute to the sinking efficiency,” Ms Wincewicz said.

According to the PIE study, the level of “digital-savvy” senior citizens in Poland is relatively high. A total of 73 percent of people aged above 60 use smartphones, 70 percent use computers or laptops. Only eight percent of seniors do not use any digital devices.

The study showed that 68 percent of people aged 60 and more live the conviction of complete or partial social exclusion, whereas only 12 percent did not experience any form of exclusion. Discrimination on the job market is the most often reported issue suffered by as many as 57 percent of seniors.

Over 90 percent of seniors declared that they lived with a sense of purpose in their lives and liked to share their knowledge and experience with others. As many as 85 percent felt that they liked learning new things and 82 percent deemed that they still had a lot to do in their lives. The majority (60 percent) of seniors assessed the state of their health well, while 68 percent of the respondents perceived their physical fitness well. Those who felt differently also displayed a downbeat attitude towards their lives’ purpose and a much worse potential for improvement of skills and development.