Lidia Staroń appointed as new Ombudsman

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s Sejm (lower house), on Tuesday, appointed independent Senator Lidia Staroń to the position of Ombudsman. Her appointment must still be confirmed by the Senate.

A total of 231 MPs voted in favor of Staroń, while her opponent Marcin Wiącek garnered 222 votes.

Senator Staroń was nominated by the Law and Justice parliamentary caucus.

Lidia Staroń must still be approved by the Senate, Poland’s upper house, to take over the office. The opposition parties have a majority in the Senate, and so far the Senate has rejected all of the Sejm’s nominees.

Parliament has already tried four times to choose the successor of current ombudsman Adam Bodnar, whose term of office expired at the beginning of September last year.

On April 15, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Bodnar could no longer continue to hold his position because his five-year term had ended.