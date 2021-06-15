Parliament adopts resolution calling on EU, NATO to act on Nord Stream

The resolution was adopted with 452 votes in favour, no abstentions and only Paweł Kukiz voting against.

The Polish Sejm, lower house, adopted a resolution on Tuesday calling on EU and NATO member states, especially Germany, to undertake urgent action to stop construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 is a controversial Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe.

“The Sejm of the Republic (of Poland), in a spirit of solidarity with our Central European neighbours, threatened by Russian expansionism, including especially Ukraine, calls on the European Union and its member states including primarily The Federal Republic of Germany, as our NATO ally and partner in the European Union, to withdraw any support for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and to take steps aimed at the immediate and effective halting of its construction,” the resolution states.

The resolution goes on to appeal for the above in the name of European values and solidarity with Ukraine and for care for stability and security in Europe as well as to increase EU resistance to Russian pressure. It also calls on the USA, as a NATO ally, to maintain and increase sanctions on entities involved in the pipeline’s construction. Further political and economic pressure from the US may contribute to the project’s discontinuation as well as strengthen cooperation between NATO members in key security issues, the resolution states.

But in May, the Biden administration waived sanctions on a company building Nord Stream 2.

The Polish resolution also recalls Russian aggression against Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014 and the threat of war breaking out at the EU borders.

It states that by bypassing Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 enables Russia to withdraw from transiting gas through that country to its main customers, including Germany, and opens the way for Russia to launch large-scale armed assaults on Ukraine without risking disruption of gas transits.