Czech Republic asks EU court to fine Poland over mine issue

Poland has so far refused to shut down Turów, calling the court's decision "disproportionate" and a threat to the stability of the country's energy system.

Grzegorz Hawałej/PAP

The Czech Republic has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose a EUR 5 million fine on Poland for each day it does not comply with the court’s order to close the disputed Turów open-cast lignite mine, the CJEU has said on Twitter.

The Czechs have gone to the CJEU to get the mine, which lies close to the Czech border, closed due to the reduction of groundwater levels that have caused a lack of drinking water in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the EU’s highest court wrote:

“The Czech Republic asks the Court to impose a EUR 5 million per day penalty on Poland for not having immediately ceased lignite mining activities in the Turów coal mine located on the Czech border.”

The latest move seems to be a blow to Poland’s efforts to negotiate a deal with the Czechs.

Just hours before the CJEU announcement, the Polish government’s spokesman, Piotr Mueller, said that several government ministers will go to the Czech Republic later in the week to determine the final details of an agreement on the Turów lignite mine.

On Monday, the Czech Republic sent to Poland a draft inter-government agreement on the mine, according to the Czech environment minister, who did not disclose the details of the proposed deal.