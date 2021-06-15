Health ministry braces itself for next Covid wave

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish health ministry is preparing for the possibility of another Covid wave despite the probability of it occurring remaining low, the Health Minister said on Tuesday.

Poland’s Covid daily infection rate has crashed in recent weeks falling from 30,000 at the end of March to just a few hundred mid-June.

“We, at the Ministry of Health are preparing for the autumn,” Adam Niedzielski told public radio on Tuesday. “Of course, we are considering the option that the next wave will appear, but I absolutely do not want to frighten anyone because we do not rate this probability as too high. Nevertheless we must be prepared logistically,”

He added that a priority is to have a network of Covid hospitals to be ready, as this has already proved successful.

“Now we are defining the certain minimum size of the infrastructure needed to fight Covid,” Niedzielski said.

In his opinion Covid mutations are the biggest danger.

For now, there are only pockets of infections, he said , but the real threat that could contribute to the emergence of a fourth wave is a new virus mutation “going beyond the scope of immunisation.”