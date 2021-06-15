Global solidarity required for rebuilding after COVID-19 pandemic: President

“The only effective strategy for rebuilding the world after the pandemic is one that provides for global solidarity, the aim must be to avoid new divisions, between the better and the worse, between the rich and the poor, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” President Andrzej Duda said during the inauguration of the GLOBSEC conference in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The president expressed his satisfaction that it was possible for leaders to personally attend the conference, with the main topic being the “Central European road to recovery after the pandemic”.

“Today, we live with the hope that humanity has entered a path towards normalcy, that with the emergence of vaccines, we are effectively managing this crisis,” the President said.

He noted that “there are few phenomena in the world that would have such a universal character as the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.” The president emphasised that “this inconspicuous pathogen has attacked the whole world, hitting not only public health, bringing death and suffering, but most of all, it has shaken the social sense of security, it has shaken the foundations of the world economy. No society and no economy have resisted this crisis”.

“In this context, I would like to emphasise decisively and with full conviction that the only effective strategy of the post-pandemic reconstruction of the world, including our region of Central Europe, is the one that anticipates (…) global solidarity, understanding and cooperation,” President Andrzej Duda stressed.

According to the president, the recovery of economies will be much more difficult if the entire global economic organism is not fully healed. “That is why solidarity also in sharing access to vaccines is of fundamental importance,” The head of the Polish Nation said.

The president emphasised that leaders “who care for the welfare of the societies they represent, must rise above particularisms and find in themselves the readiness to show solidarity”.