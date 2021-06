Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s inflation rate in May rose 4.7 percent year on year, and 0.3 percent month on month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

Earlier GUS had estimated May’s year-on-year inflation rise would be at 4.8 percent.

“The prices of consumer goods and services in May are 4.7 percent up year on year, and 0.3 percent up from the previous month,” GUS wrote.