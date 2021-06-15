Poland reports 215 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, death toll at 52

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 215 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 52 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 140 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,962 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,982 recorded the day prior, including 277 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,303 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 60,547 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,649,080 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 24,687,629 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 9,929,923 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.