Warsaw mayor tops Polish trust ranking poll

Jan Dzban/PAP

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and deputy leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s biggest opposition party, is the country’s most trusted politician, ahead of the president and the prime minister, a new poll has found.

In June 40.6 percent of Poles trusted Trzaskowski, according to the IBRIS survey published on Tuesday while at the same time 42.2 percent of Poles distrusted him.

President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came second in the ranking on par, with 40.5 percent trusting them, while 50.4 and 45.3 of the respondents voiced their distrust in them, respectively

Szymon Holownia, a former TV star and the leader of the opposition Polska 2050 movement followed up with 36.6 percent Poles trusting him.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister and leader of a ruling coalition party Solidary Poland was the most mistrusted politician, with 68.7 percent giving him the thumbs down, and 15.8 percent trusting him.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, is distrusted by 58.5 percent of respondents.

The survey was conducted on June 11-12 on a sample of 1,100 people, using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method.