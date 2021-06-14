Flying eyes: UAVs for Territorial Defence Forces

They helped during the fire in the Biebrza National Park, they supported the police during search and rescue operations. FlyEye drones are now in the hands of the Territorial Defence Force.

Aerial support: Polish hospitals to use drones for transport

Polish hospitals will start implementing specialised drones to transport blood and medical documentation. Drones are becoming more and more present…

see more

“This modern equipment can soar to as high as one kilometre and fly as far as 30 kilometres. Most commonly, it flies on a prior-programmed route,” explained Sergeant Major Łukasz Miareczka, Image Recognition Group Commander in the 2nd Lublin Territorial Defence Force Brigade.

Sergeant Łukasz Kukawski, from the 2nd Lublin Territorial Defence Force Brigade emphasised that the operator has to oversee the parameters of the flight, see that everything is in order, if all the systems are working correctly.

At war, Flyeye drones are used primarily to observe the battleground. They have been tested in combat. Marcin Maciejewski from the WB GROUP highlighted that their “foreign contractors use them in combat in Ukraine, where, despite a difficult environment for a radioelectric fight, not one of them has yet been shot down.”

Tens of people around the country have already been trained to operate them.

The Territorial Defence Force is continuously being equipped with the latest equipment, not only drones; but regardless of what type of equipment is mentioned, the force is proud to use Polish-made equipment. During an armed conflict, this is a key aspect for security.

Colonel Marek Pietrzak, the spokesman for the Territorial Defence Force, acknowledged that in case of conflict, in case of a crisis situation the production can be increased. That is why a priority for the Polish Ministry of Defence is to modernise the country’s army, using primarily Polish-made equipment.