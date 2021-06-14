Aerial support: Polish hospitals to use drones for transport

Polish hospitals will start implementing specialised drones to transport blood and medical documentation. Drones are becoming more and more present in our everyday lives, not only as toys but also as life-saving tools.

The hospital drones could transport not only medical documentation and blood, but even vital organs for transplants. The Hermes drone could cover 50 km and lift up to 10 kg of equipment.

The first ever hospital drone system will be set up in the Silesian province, it will connect hospitals and laboratories.

The Silesian Centre for Heart Diseases in Zabrze (southern Poland) also has its own drone transport programme. During testing in December, one drone covered the route from Zabrze to the Repty Rehabilitation Centre in the town of Tarnowskie Góry in eleven minutes. Under normal circumstances a car needs 30 minutes to cover that distance.

These minutes saved during flight could be a matter of life or death for patients.