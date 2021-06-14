Football: Poland loses to Slovakia in first game of Euro 2020

The first UEFA Euro 2020 match of Poland did not end well for Poles as the National team lost 2-1 to Slovakia, after an own goal by Wojciech Szczęsny and header by Milan Škriniar. Karol Linetty scored for Poland but it was not enough.

The Polish National Team was considered the favourite of the game. The game started out pretty well for the team, but unfortunately Wojciech Szczęsny scored an own goal after the ball bounced off the post.

Moments after half time, Poland’s Karol Linietty scored an equaliser for the Polish team.

Sadly, the team faced a huge setback, when Grzegorz Krychowiak received a red card in the 62 minute after two yellow cards. He was sent off the field, leaving the team to play with only 10 players.

The final goal was scored by Slovak centre-back Milan Škriniar in the 69 minute.

Although the Polish team attempted to score in the last minutes of the game, Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka managed to defend each attack.

Poland’s next game will be against Spain on June 19.

Poland-Slovakia 1:2

Polish lineup: Wojciech Szczęsny- Bartosz Bereszyński,Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus- Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich.

-Kamil Jóźwiak, Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zieliński.







Slovakia’s lineup: Martin Dúbravka- Peter Pekarik, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Tomáš Hubočan – Lukáš Haraslín, Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Róbert Mak-Marek Hamšík, Ondrej Duda.