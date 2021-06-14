Czech Republic sends draft agreement regarding Turów mine issue

The Czech Republic sent an intergovernmental draft agreement regarding the Turów lignite mine, Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec announced on Monday.

According to the Czech minister, the draft contains conditions that the Czechs are demanding to meet prior to the withdrawal of the lawsuit from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and after its withdrawal.

Minister Brabec announced that the negotiations would start on Thursday. Last week, the Czech government instructed Richard Brabec and Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement.

Details of the draft agreement sent to Warsaw have not been disclosed. According to earlier declarations, Poland will be obliged to cover the costs of building and strengthening existing water sources in the vicinity of the cities of Frydlant and Hradek near the Nysa river. Also, Poland would have to provide all information on the environmental impact of the lignite mine and host Czech inspectors.

In February this year, the Czech authorities referred the case of the Turów lignite mine to the CJEU. In their opinion, the expansion of the mine threatens, inter alia, access to water in the region. In May, the CJEU ordered the mining operations to be stopped immediately as a precautionary measure.