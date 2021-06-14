President Duda discusses halted pipeline with Danish PM

Duda met with Frederiksen (pictured left) on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Brussels on Monday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has talked to the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, about the recent setback to Poland’s strategic gas pipeline that the Danish environmental agency has stalled.

Duda met with Frederiksen on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Brussels on Monday. The meeting followed a similar one with the Norwegian prime minister, according to Krzysztof Szczerski, head of Duda’s International Policy Bureau.

Denmark has withdrawn environmental permits for an overland stretch of the pipeline across Danish territory.

Denmark’s decision is seen as the first major setback to Poland’s plans of becoming fully independent of Russian gas supplies. The environmental permit will now be reconsidered after a further analysis of the project’s environmental impact.

The Baltic Pipe, a pipeline that will carry natural gas from Norwegian deposits across Denmark and the Baltic seabed to Poland, is due to be completed by the autumn of 2022. At the moment it is not clear whether it will be delayed.