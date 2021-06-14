President speaks with Biden at Nato summit

Francois Walschaerts/PAP/EPA

President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden held face to face talks on the sidelines of Monday’s Nato summit in Brussels, a top Duda aide informed on Monday afternoon.

Krzysztof Szczerski, head of the Polish president’s International Politics Office, told PAP that the talks revolved around Polish-US cooperation in Nato, especially on the eastern Nato flank, and future joint security projects. Szczerski said the meeting had been initiated by the US side.

Later on Monday the White House wrote that Biden assured Duda of his support for reinforcing the eastern Nato flank and his commitment to the defence of the region’s countries, including Poland.

“President Biden spoke today on the margins of the NATO Summit with President Andrzej Duda of Poland. The President reiterated his support for NATO’s strengthened defense and deterrence agenda and his resolute commitment to the defense of Allies on NATO’s eastern flank, including Poland,” the White House wrote on its website.

Earlier on the Polish radio Szczerski denied claims about a crisis in Polish-US relations under the Biden administration, and stressed that Poland “continued to function as an important US ally in Nato.”

He added that the only point of contention in bilateral relations was the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which has been heavily protested by several EU states, including Poland.

Addressing the summit on Monday, Duda said the draft of the meeting’s final declaration contained “several postulates of great importance to Poland,” and voiced hope for the declaration’s acceptance in unchanged form by Nato members.

He also said he hoped for further security reinforcements on the eastern Nato flank.