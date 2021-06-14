Co-operation deal will help gov’t build democratic state – party leader

Kaczyński (R) stated that Paweł Kukiz's (L) formation had many very interesting ideas that could change the quality of Polish democracy and the quality of Polish public life, and that the grouping was also important in parliament.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

An agreement struck between Law and Justice and Kukiz’15 will lead to the two parties supporting each other in parliament the head of the ruling party said on Monday.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Law and Justice, made the claim during a press conference held jointly with Paweł Kukiz, the leader of Kukiz’15.

“This is an agreement which envisages that we will support a number of bills important to the Kukiz’15 programme, starting with drafts on anti-corruption, on a referendum day and a very important one on justices of the peace,” said Kaczyński.

“In turn, our colleagues will support the Polish New Deal (the government’s economic recovery plan – PAP) and everything that is necessary for this political system, which is in the parliament and the Polish Sejm today, to last,” the Law and Justice leader added.

Kaczyński also stated that Paweł Kukiz’s formation had many very interesting ideas that could change the quality of Polish democracy and the quality of Polish public life, and that the grouping was also important in parliament.

Paweł Kukiz said that the co-operation deal was a chance to introduce the changes he had proposed, which would enhance Polish democracy.

“For the first time in about six years there is the chance to introduce key, from my point of view, from my perspective, changes that will lead to Poland being put on the path to a fully democratic state from this semi-democracy, half democracy based on party democracy,” he said.

He stressed that from the perspective of his party, the agreement with PiS was very beneficial, and went to say that his formation would have no problem supporting the government’s New Polish Deal, a flagship project designed to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy.