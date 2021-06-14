Prosecutor investigates hacking of mail box of PM’s aide

Dworczyk reported an attack on his and his wife's email and social media accounts last Tuesday.

The Warsaw District Prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into an attack on the mailbox of Michał Dworczyk, the Polish prime minister’s chief of staff.

The investigation was launched on June 10 and concerns unlawful use of data in the form of the login and password to Minister Dworczyk’s email. The crime carries a penalty of three months to five years in prison.

“Considering that the information was published on the Russian social networking site Telegram and the fact that I had been banned from entering Belarus and Russia for 11 years as a person actively supporting democratic changes in the former USSR, I treat this attack as one of the elements of wide-ranging disinformation activities containing falsified and manipulated information,” Dworczyk said at the time.

The incident is to be investigated by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) under the supervision of the Warsaw Prosecutor.