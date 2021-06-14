PM’s aide mailbox hacking investigation launched

The Warsaw District Prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into a cyber attack on the mailbox of the Head of Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office, Michał Dworczyk.

Metadata indicates Russian-speakers were behind hack: Official

On June 8, the private social media account of the wife of the head of the Prime Minister’s office, Michał Dworczyk was hacked. A post made by the hacker alleged that his email box had been accessed and there had been theft of data.

An investigation was launched on June 10; it concerns unlawful use of data in the form of the login and password to Minister Dworczyk’s email. The crime carries a penalty of three months to five years in prison.

“Considering that the information was published on the Russian social networking site Telegram and the fact that I had been banned from entering Belarus and Russia for 11 years as a person actively supporting democratic changes in the former USSR, I treat this attack as one of the elements of wide-ranging disinformation activities containing falsified and manipulated information,” Michał Dworczyk said at the time.

The incident is to be investigated by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) under the supervision of the Warsaw Prosecutor.