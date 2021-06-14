Poland’s C/A surplus at EUR 1.74 billion after April – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s current account surplus hit EUR 1.74 billion after April 2021, against a surplus of EUR 938 million recorded after March, according to National Bank of Poland figures released on Monday.

Poland recorded a EUR 1.29-billion surplus in the trade of goods, and a EUR 2.11-billion surplus in services.

But it recorded a EUR 1.61-billion deficit in primary income and a 46 million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in April 2021 grew by 69.2 percent year on year and imports rose by 59.8 percent from April 2020.