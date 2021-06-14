PGNiG to increase domestic gas deposits thanks to AI project

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) estimates it could increase its domestic natural gas resources by over 7 billion cubic meters in 2021-2022 thanks to its Smart Field project, which relies on artificial intelligence.

According to the firm, Smart Field is a comprehensive approach that enables accurate analysis of the entire production process – from the deposit to the transmission system. In addition to increasing the resource base of hydrocarbons, its use will reduce extraction costs by optimising investments in production infrastructure.

“Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud solutions, we are able to accelerate analytical processes and increase the amount and detail of processed data. As a result, we will improve the efficiency of PGNiG’s exploration and production activities, both in operational and financial terms,” PGNiG CEO Pawel Majewski told a press conference on Monday.

Company experts estimate that implementation of the Smart Field project in 2021 and 2022 will result in an increase in domestic mineable deposits by 7.3 billion cubic meters, PGNiG wrote in a press release.

The annual consumption of natural gas in Poland is estimated at over 20 billion cubic meters. According to forecasts, it may increase by half by the end of this decade.