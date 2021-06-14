Polish, American presidents discuss military, economic issues

The conversation between the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and the US President, Joe Biden, took place at the invitation of the American side,” Krzysztof Szczersk, the presidential aide announced. The meeting took place during the NATO summit in Brussels.

No change in NATO’s relations with Russia: official

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, has stated that Poland expects NATO to adopt the “NATO 2030” report on the future of…

see more

Krzysztof Szczerski announced that the conversation concerned Polish-American cooperation in the field of broadly understood military and economic security of the Central-Eastern Europe region.

Earlier, President Duda said in an interview with the media that he expects a strengthening of security on NATO’s eastern flank. “I am glad that Poland will become the framework state of the Eurocorps,” he said.

“I am very pleased with the recent final draft of the declaration. It contains several statements that are very important for Poland. I hope it will be accepted by the heads of state and government as it was negotiated,” the president said.

Poland’s head of state added that he expects that “we [NATO] will, of course, strengthen security on the eastern flank,” while adhering to the Alliance’s 360 degrees principle – maintaining NATO’s readiness to act in all directions and responding to various types of challenges.

“That is why we are very glad that we will become a framework state of Eurocoprus, but also of Eurocorps, which is also an element of NATO and closely cooperates with NATO. This is the protection of various security interests, not only in the east but also in the south,” he noted.

President Duda also met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and with Emmanuel Macron, the French head of the state.