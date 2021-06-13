Economist and Warsaw Uprising fighter Prof. Witold Kiezun dies

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Praise has come from the Polish prime minister for Professor Witold Kiezun, an economist and Warsaw Uprising insurgent who has died at the age of 99.

Mateusz Morawiecki described Kiezun on Twitter on Sunday as a “legend, an unsurpassed model of patriotism – with a rifle on the uprising barricades and with a pen with books – always sincere, cheerful, inquisitive and solid – we will miss him very much.”

The Warsaw Rising Museum announced on Sunday that Kiezun, described by the ‘Do not forget us’ foundation as “one of the greatest heroes of the Warsaw Uprising,” had died.

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau paid tribute to the late hero, writing: “Professor Witold Kiezun, a great moral and academic authority, has left for eternal watch. The path of his life is an inspiration and an example for everyone to be followed. Honour his memory!”

Other politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz and Deputy Justice Ministers Marcin Romanowski and Michal Wojcik, joined the tribute on Twitter.

Witold Kiezun was born on February 6, 1922, in Vilnius. He was a professor of economics and fought in the Warsaw Uprising under the pseudonym Wypad in the ‘Gustaw’ battalion as well as serving in the ‘Harnas’ special tasks unit.