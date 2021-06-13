Further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Poland

Starting June 13 Poland has allowed the reopening of snack and drink bars in cinemas, theatres and concerts, while also raising the attendance limit at church services from 25 to 50 percent.

Further easing of restrictions has been scheduled for June 26, when attendance caps for retail premises and conference facilities will be decreased from one person per 15 square metres to one person per 10 square metres.

The same 10-square-metre-per-person rule will also apply to gyms and fitness clubs, casinos, post offices, libraries, exhibitions and playgrounds.

The seating limit for restaurants will be raised from 50 to 75 percent. The same measure will be introduced at hotels, cinemas and other leisure facilities, with children under the age of 12 exempted.

Nightclubs will be allowed to resume operations but with a limit of 150 guests.

Sport stadiums will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity. The previous limit was 25 percent.

All attendance caps exclude fully vaccinated persons.