Constitutional Court working on EU law against PL constitution case: court’s head

The Head of the Constitutional Court, Julia Przyłębska, has confirmed that the tribunal has started working on the case which concerns whether the Polish constitution has primacy over EU law or not. The case was submitted to the constitutional court earlier this year by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Polish constitution prevails over EU law: PM

Ms Przyłębska told Polish Radio that the court has started to proceed with the motion and that a hearing or a closed session will soon be scheduled.

On Thursday, Didier Reyndres, the EU Commissioner for Justice, sent a letter to Konrad Szymański, Poland’s Minister for European affairs. and to the Justice Minister, Zbigniew Ziobro.

In the letter, the Belgian politician called for withdrawal of the motion. The head of the Constitutional Court stated in the interview that she considers Reyndres’ letter as “an encroachment on the sovereignty of Polish state bodies.”

PM Morawiecki has announced that he does not intend to withdraw the motion and states that it has been referred to the Constitutional Court “in order to confirm the superiority of our constitution – which is the highest legal act in our legal system – over European law.”