Mayoral elections in Rzeszów proceeding without disturbances

On Sunday early elections for the city mayor are held in Rzeszów, south-eastern Poland. No violations of the ongoing election silence were recorded in the city, Adam Szeląg, the spokesman of the local police said.

The election silence will last from Friday until the voting procedure ends at 9 pm CEST on Sunday. A fine may be given for breaking the election silence.

Early elections in Rzeszów are taking place due to the resignation of Tadeusz Ferenc, who had been the city’s mayor since 2002. He resigned on February 10 after he recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

Four candidates are competing for the presidency of Rzeszów. Ewa Leniart, Marcin Warchoł, Konrad Fijołek and Grzegorz Braun.

The elections, originally scheduled for May 9, were postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date was set for Sunday, June 13 and a possible second round on June 27.