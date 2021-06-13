Over 1,200 interventions by firefighters in Poland after storms

“From Friday midnight until Sunday midday, firefighters across the country carried out over 1,200 interventions due to strong winds and heavy rainfall,” Krzysztof Batorski, the State Fire Service (PSP) spokesman reported. Most interventions were carried out in Mazowieckie province in central Poland.

“Firefighters removed fallen trees and broken branches, cleared roads and railroads, and pumped water out of flooded properties. Nobody was injured. The situation definitely stabilised on Sunday,” the spokesman said.

Karol Kierzkowski, The spokesman for the State Fire Service in the Mazowieckie province, reported that by 3 pm on Sunday, a total of over 400 weather-related interventions were recorded in the region. Firefighters mainly removed fallen trees and pumped out water from flooded roads and properties.

The situation calmed after midnight on Sunday. Since then about 80 interventions have been recorded. The majority were recorded (more than 20) in Warsaw. Most of them were associated with strong winds and the removal of broken branches. According to Mr Kierzkowski, broken trees tore off power lines in some places.