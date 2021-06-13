New shipment of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines reaches Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland received a 250,000-dose batch of Moderna vaccine on Sunday, Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency, told PAP.

Earlier in the week, AstraZeneca delivered a shipment of 259,000 vaccines on Thursday, a 108,000-dose batch of Johnson & Johnson’s single-jab vaccine arrived in the country on Tuesday and, on Monday, Poland received 2.1 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Poland’s Ministry of Health published new Covid-19 vaccination guidelines shortening the interval between first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Under the National Vaccination Programme, the gap was shortened to 21 days from 42 for the Pfizer vaccine and to 28 days from 42 for Moderna.

An interval of at least 35 days (but no more than 84 days) applies between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In line with the recommendations of the Vaccine Protection Team of the Medical Council, the interval for the Pfizer vaccine used for children over 12 years old stands at 21 days.

Poles are getting Coivd-19 vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

The J&J vaccine is currently the only single-dose option.