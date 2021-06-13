No change in NATO’s relations with Russia: official

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, has stated that Poland expects NATO to adopt the “NATO 2030” report on the future of the alliance at Monday’s Alliance’s summit in Brussels and stressed that it is not likely that relations with Russia will improve after the gathering.

Poland counts on confirmation of US involvement in European security: official

Poland expects US President Joe Biden to confirm continued US involvement in the security structure of Europe, including NATO’s eastern flank. That…

see more

Poland will be represented by President Andrzej Duda at the summit. The Minister of Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, will also be attending.

“We expect that the member states will formally declare that the next NATO summit next year will lead to the adoption of a new strategic concept, which – this is important for Poland and the countries of the region – will refer above all to the strengthening of the collective defense and deterrence, which is connected with the military dimension of NATO,” Mr Soloch said.

He also assessed that “there have been no changes in Russia’s attitude and policy that would justify changing the formula of the currently very limited dialogue.”

Mr Soloch states that Poland will take the opportunity at the summit to support the aspirations of Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, to become members of NATO and the European Union.

The head of the National Security Bureau stressed that the NATO summit will take place before the scheduled meeting in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which means that the topics to be discussed at the NATO summit will influence the conversation between the two presidents.

In his opinion, there will not be any significant changes in the west’s relations with Russia following the meeting.

“I would not expect a breakthrough, especially since the first half of this year showed that Russia has not changed anything in the way it operates. Let me remind you of the recent increase in military presence near the borders with Ukraine and the Zapad military exercise in Belarus that Russia has scheduled for September. We are receiving information not only about cyberattacks, but direct sabotage actions, such as the one in the Czech Republic, or about attacks in the UK and Germany,” Mr Soloch stated.