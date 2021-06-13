Presidents of Poland and Germany to meet on historical anniversary

The head of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau, Krzysztof Szczerski, has stated that the Polish-German Treaty of Good Neighbourship and Friendly Cooperation will be one of the topics to be discussed at the upcoming meeting in Warsaw between Polish president Andrzej Duda and German president Frank Walter-Steinmeier on June 17.

The treaty, signed in Bonn on June 17, 1991, served as a complement to the Polish-German Border Treaty of November 14, 1990, which was one of the conditions of German reunification.

The Treaty of Good Neighbourship and Friendly Cooperation settled the legal framework to be implemented for the German minority in Poland and the Polish minority in Germany on a basis of reciprocity and also underlined the need to expand cultural exchange between Polish and German youth. In the treaty, Germany also expressed their support for Poland’s aspiration to join the European Economic Community, which following the Maastricht Treaty evolved into the European Union.

Mr Szczerski noted that some of the elements of the Treaty of Good Neighbourship and Friendly Cooperation still need to be implemented, including issues related to the rights of the Polish minority in the sphere of education.

He stated that the presidents are expected to discuss current events in Belarus and Ukraine, the future of the EU and “new transatlantic relations that are emerging from recent decisions and moves by the US and Germany.”

“It is worthwhile for our German partners to listen once again to our critical opinions and warnings when it comes to the consequences of the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. We consistently convey our critical position on this issue to our American and German partners. We point to the consequences in the form of increased tension and decreased security in Europe,” Mr Szczerski said.

He also stated that the Treaty on Good Neighbourhood and Friendly Cooperation was discussed at a meeting of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau on June 10. The experts who took part in it stated that many elements unite Poland and Germany today, including the close economic cooperation between the two states as well as their “commitment to the transatlantic relation as a basis for European security”.