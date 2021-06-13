Poland reports 227 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 11

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 227 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 239 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,989 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 2,135 recorded the day prior, including 317 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,402 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 55,191 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,648,504 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 24,360,781 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 9,675,538 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.