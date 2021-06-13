Tennis: Iga Świątek loses French Open doubles final

Polish tennis player Iga Świątek and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost in the final of the French Open doubles tournament to the Czech couple Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková 4:6, 2:6.

Świątek appeared for the second time in the decisive match of a Grand Slam tournament. At last year’s Roland Garros she triumphed in the ladies singles. This time around she did better in the doubles, which is not her specialty, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the singles.

The only person from Poland with two Grand Slam titles is Łukasz Kubot, who won both of them in doubles. None of the country’s representatives, apart from the 20-year-old tennis player from Raszyn (a town near the Polish capital), can boast a Grand Slam singles victory.

This is the third joint victory for the Czech women in a Grand Slam competition. In 2018, they won in Paris and Wimbledon.

Barbora Krejčíková, also won the singles competition on Saturday, giving her triumphs in both the singles and doubles. The last player to win both competitions in this tournament is Mary Pierce of France, in 2000. American Serena Williams is the only other player to manage the achievement at another Grand Slam event, at Wimbledon in 2016.