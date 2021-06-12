Poland to invest ‘hundreds of millions of PLN’ in gas infrastructure

As part of the Polish government’s New Polish deal, several hundreds of millions of PLN will be earmarked from the state budget to expand the national gas network, PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday.

During a visit to a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regasification station in the north-western city of Tychowo, PM Morawiecki said: “For this [national gasification] programme also within the framework of the New Polish Deal, we will earmark hundreds of millions of additional PLN so that hundreds of more places like this here in Tychowo can appear on the map of Poland.”

“This programme should lead in two to three years to close to 90 percent of the country having gasification capabilities,” he added. He went on to say that such plants had made what had seemed impossible into reality and that it was possible to build special stations with pipelines to local recipients, a project he described as much more cost-effective for certain municipalities and districts.

By the end of 2021, gas monopolist PGNiG plans to own over 80 regasification stations nationwide, Mr Morawiecki said, adding that “this is an important step towards a low-emission energy economy, and what comes after that, also zero-emissions.”

Mr Morawiecki pointed out that for five years, LNG has been arriving at the nearby Swinoujscie coastal terminal, from where, he said, “Poland’s energy security starts.”