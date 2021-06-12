Spring is over: left-wing party to be dissolved

The General Assembly of Wiosna (Spring), together with the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) forms Poland’s centre-left political alliance, the New Left, has decided to dissolve the party.

The party’s secretary general, Krszysztof Gawkowski has stated that the necessary documents will be submitted to the National Electoral Commission and the District Court in Warsaw on Monday.

The Spring party was founded in March 2019, in opposition to what they believed to be an older generation of socialist politicians from SLD that were out of step with the concerns of young voters. The party won six percent of the votes in the election to the European Parliament in May 2019 and managed to send 3 of its politicians to the parliament in Brussels.

Despite its previous objections toward SLD, the Spring Party decided to join forces with the party ahead of the parliamentary election in October 2019, co-forming an electoral alliance along with SLD and a third left-wing party, Together (Razem).

The decision to dissolve the Spring party is the next stage of building a new political formation within the New Left, Gawkowski said.

In mid-March, the leaders of both parties, Robert Biedroń and Włodzimierz Czarzasty (SLD), announced that the District Court in Warsaw had issued a decision on the validity of the New Left which allows for the convening of a congress to elect new authorities.

The grouping will have two co-chairmen, who will be the heads of their factions from the former Spring and the former SLD.

The Spring party originally built its political platform around a number of progressive standpoints concerning women’s rights, animal rights, ecology, civil partnerships for opposite-sex and same-sex couples as well as the legalisation of same-sex marriage, legalisation of abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and the total separation of church and state.