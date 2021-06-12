Oppositionist Pratasevich’s parents ask Angela Merkel’s help

“We urge you to help us so that all the innocent people can be released from prison,” Natalia and Dimitri Pratasevich told German daily “Bild” in a message addressed to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“They urgently need help, because they are exposed to violence and sadism on a daily basis,” stressed the mother of the Belarusian blogger who featured in a recently circulated video showing him confessing to cooperating with the Belarusian authorities and “having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk” — a statement that the Belarusian opposition and other political actors found to have been made under duress.

The blogger’s parents expressed deep concern over their son’s well-being in the Alexander Lukashenko regime’s custody. The couple believed Raman Pratasevich was being tortured by the government.

“The letters we sent Raman since his arrest have not been delivered to him. Even his attorney can’t speak to us freely by phone,” Dmitri Pratasevich said, adding that “instead, state authorities have already released two videos in which forced confessions are made. You can see clear signs of torture in them: his nose is crooked. It is probably broken. There are bruises on his neck. An expert told us these are marks due to strangulation.”

The long arm of the Belarusian dictator has not contented itself with the blogger alone but has been reaching out to his parents as well, who fled Belarus for Poland.

“It was clear to us that we would be arrested due to our son’s work.. So we packed up our things and left the country,” the blogger’s father said, adding: “We had to leave our beloved homeland, although we have never been politically active. I even served in the military until 2019.”

The tragedy of the Pratasevich family harkens back to the grounding of a Vilnius-bound Ryanair passenger plane on May 23. Having been on the plane, Mr Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were detained by Belarusian authorities in the wake of the forced landing in Minsk, Belarus.

Ever since and in a show of protest, the EU has applied new sanctions on Belarus banning Belarusian carriers from flying over EU airspace or using EU airports. But the European Commission has not said its last word and has additional sanctions in the making, this time targeting Belarusian judges, lawmakers and executives, as reported by Bloomberg.

Mr Lukashenko and his Russian protector Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s reaction to the grounding of the Ryanair plane “an outpour of emotions.” Referring to the Pratasevich case, Mr Lukashenko, also known as “the last dictator of Europe”, accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him since the arrest, and claimed Mr Pratasevich had been planning a “bloody rebellion.”