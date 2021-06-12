German police reports increase in illegal waste shipped to Poland

The German State Criminal Police Office (LKA) reports that they are seeing increased activity from “waste mafias” which earn their money exporting illegal waste to Poland. The organised crime groups targeting Poland are reported to be mainly operating out of the State of Brandenburg. The phenomenon has received increased attention following a raid on an illegal waste storage site at a former gravel mine in Beeskow near the Polish border.

The daily “Der Tagesspiegel” reports that the construction waste discovered in Beeskow was most likely to be exported across the border to Poland. Trucks full of waste were supposed to make the journey across the border several times a day. “The investigation so far shows that the scale of the transports was considerable,” said a spokesman for the LKA, who also confirmed that his unit had noticed an increase in illegal shipments of waste to Germany’s eastern neighbour state.

The daily writes that a 29-year-old from Berlin was arrested after being caught red-handed while accepting a new shipment of illegal waste. More than 50 police officers took part in the investigation, which is being conducted by a special department of the Potsdam public prosecutor’s office specialising in combating environmental crimes.

Asbestos-like materials, plastics and debris left over from road construction were found at the former gravel mine. Further investigations will clarify whether groundwater and soil contamination has occurred.

More than a hundred similar illegal dumpsites have so far been detected in the region of Brandenburg. In 2018, the German state had to take back 150 tonnes of illegal waste from Poland after six illegal transports had been discovered while heading east.