‘For Free Belarus’ campaign at border crossings draws to end

The “For Free Belarus” protest campaign organised by the Belarusian National Crisis Board (NZK) on the Polish side of the border crossing drew to an end on Saturday with protesters continuing to demand real EU sanctions from Belarus authorities.

One of such protests carried out as part of the campaign took place at the Bobrowniki border crossing in the Podlaskie province, north-eastern Poland. Earlier similar rallies were organised at the Kuźnica crossing. According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), other protests of this kind are to take place in Lithuania and Ukraine.

“Doing this made sense as our voices were heard,” NZK leader Paweł Łatuszka said on Saturday in Bobrowniki, where the protest boiled down to Belarusians walking back and forth on zebras while flying white-red-white flags used by the Belarusian opposition. The protesters would disperse every 15 minutes to let vehicles heading towards and away from the crossing through.

Mr Łatuszka confirmed that the news of the campaign reached the EU and that high-ranking EU diplomats brought the Belarusians’ cause to the table. The leader said that Belarusians’ demands were known, and went on to recall that the European Parliament had passed a “fairly stringent and groundbreaking” resolution for the EU-Belarus relations proposing concrete sanctions and steps, which was also a form of political pressure. Mr Łatuszka added that the Parliament’s declaration comprised one provision filed by the “For Free Belarus” organisers, the provision is to open borders for Belarusian citizens.

“This week we have filed a petition to the Belarusian government also with this regard. I have received a letter from [The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] Mr [Josep] Borell who said that he absolutely supports the Belarusian nation and that decisions on sanctions would certainly be made next week,” he said, adding: “We expect a legal decision on the EU FMs level on June 21. We hope that Brussels will move from words to concrete action. If not, we will have no choice but to return [to border crossing protests].”

As part of the campaign, a car rally took off from Kuźnica to Bobrowniki on Saturday. The campaign found support from politicians, including Civic Coalition (KO) MP Robert Tyszkiewicz from the parliamentarian team for Belarus.

“This shows the great determination of the Belarusian nation and the Belarusian diaspora in Poland to wait for the unblocking of the borders for Belarusians and real EU sanctions. Let us display solidarity; let us support them in their struggle. Silence must not fall over the Belarusian cause,” Mr Tyszkiewicz said in Bobrowniki, concluding in Belarusian, “long live Belarus.”