PM announces subsidy increase for farmers from 2022

The government will raise fuel subsidies for farmers starting next year. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the plan as he unveiled new details concerning the segment of the “Polish Deal” that will be directed to farmers.

“We want Polish farmers to be stronger and stronger in relation to Western farmers. And that is why we have prepared 20 important programs for them in the Polish Deal,” PM Morawiecki stated during a visit to a farm in Będkowice, southern Poland.

The Prime Minister announced that fuel subsidies will be raised in 2022 from EUR 22 to EUR 25.

Other parts of the programme for farmers will focus on introducing measures that will help small farms, while also reforming legislation that sets the framework for the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister stated that efforts will put effort into providing the farmers with better road, transport and energy infrastructure. He also states new water supply systems and sewage treatment plants will be introduced across rural Poland.

Mr Morawiecki emphasised that the Polish deal will make it easier for farmers to shorten their supply chains and introduce a “From the Field to the Table” policy, that will allow farmers to bypass middlemen and sell their products directly to consumers at higher profit margins.

The head of the Polish government also stressed that the EU will play an important role in the new plan, as the Polish government has negotiated an EU support package for Polish farmers that will see more than EUR 34 bn allocated to the Polish countryside in the coming years.