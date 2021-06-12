COVID-19: Czech Republic to abolish border restrictions for Poles

As of Monday, Poles, Romanians and citizens of Monaco will be able to cross the Czech border free of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Czech MFA stated following the country’s governmental decision to mark the three countries as green zones.

COVID-19: 60 pct of Poles have coronavirus antibodies, says Health Min

see more

Until Monday, Polish, Romanian and Monacan travellers crossing the Czech border will continue to remain under obligation to fill the arrival form, provide COVID-19 tests or certificates of having been vaccinated with at least one dose administered at least 22 days prior to the arrival. It is legally possible to enter the Czech Republic bypassing the above mentioned procedures for a time no longer than 24 hours.

The MFA’s press release also read that Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Iceland, Portugal’s Azores and Switzerland were also marked as green zones. Travellers from green zones using collective means of transport will have to provide negative COVID-19 test results or demonstrate a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The Czech Republic continues banning travels to countries where high-risk of COVID-19 proliferation remains, namely Botswana, Brazil, Colombia, Eswatini, India, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Peru, RSA, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.