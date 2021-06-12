Poland counts on confirmation of US involvement in European security: official

Poland expects US President Joe Biden to confirm continued US involvement in the security structure of Europe, including NATO’s eastern flank. That was the key message delivered by the Head of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau, Krzysztof Szczerski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) ahead of President Andrzej Duda’s participation on Monday’s NATO summit in Brussels.

Polish general takes prestigious seat at NATO Allied Transformation Command

see more

“This will be the most important element in the diplomatic sense of this summit,” Mr Szczerski said. As he pointed out, “it will be a short meeting of a few hours; a full-fledged North Atlantic Alliance summit like the Warsaw one in 2016 is planned for next year.”

The official noted that the NATO summit would be the third multilateral meeting involving both President Duda and President Joe Biden. The first two were held online because of the COVID-19 pandemicL the climate summit convened at President Biden’s initiative and the Bucharest 9 summit in May, which grouped together the US president with the leaders of 9 NATO member states located at the alliance’s eastern flank. Mr Szczerski stressed that the advantage of Monday’s meeting in Brussels is that it will be face-to-face.

“We are waiting to see what security concept the American side will present. We expect that it will clearly confirm what President Biden has already talked about, that is, to continue, and even strengthen, US involvement in Europe’s security, including that of NATO’s eastern flank,” Mr Szczerski stated.

He added that those were the main points of the message which President Biden delivered to the participants at the Bucharest 9 summit. Mr Szczerski also stated that he expects that this will be confirmed at the upcoming NATO summit.

He also emphasised the importance of the alliance to continue reaffirming its willingness to Alliance to new security challenges in accordance with the “360-degree strategy” it adopted at the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016. The strategy was created in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and the deteriorating security situation at NATO’s southern flank starting the same year with the emergence of so-called ISIS, the ensuing European Migration Crisis of 2015 and a number of Islamist terror attacks targeting European cities.

The core element of the strategy was to overcome differences between NATO member states regarding which areas the alliance should focus on. The issue was solved by declaring that NATO would adapt capabilities to deal with an “Arc of Instability” stretching from its southern flank in North Africa and the Middle East to its eastern flank in the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe.

Mr Szczerski states that NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan will make it possible for the alliance to return to its basic responsibilities, namely not focusing so much on missions outside of NATO territory, but rather on the ability to defend and deter within the alliance’s own borders.

The Secretary of State emphasised that it is crucial for NATO to confirm the importance of the challenges that lay just beyond the alliance’s eastern borders, where “the situation is becoming increasingly complicated,” Mr Szczerski said.

He noted that “the recent provocative manoeuvres of Russia around the Black Sea and the events in Belarus show that the situation at NATO’s eastern border is currently very sensitive.”

Mr Szczerski also stated that Poland counts on NATO to maintain the will to expand the alliance, calling it important for NATO to give a clear signal that it is ready to expand its composition by accepting new member states and that this mechanism cannot be hostage to other processes. “This must be a process resulting from the will of the alliance and not from some agreements with countries outside of NATO,” the official added.

Following the NATO summit on Monday, President Duda will travel directly to Bratislava, Slovakia to attend the inauguration of the GLOBSEC conference. The theme of this year’s conference is “Central Europe’s Road to Pandemic Recovery.”

In Bratislava, Andrzej Duda will meet with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and for the first time, with the new Croatian President Zoran Milanović.