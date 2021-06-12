Pole took train 5.5 times over COVID-19 pandemic year, stats show

Statistics of the Railway Transport Office (UTK) showed that each Pole took a train 5.5 times during the COVID-19 pandemic year, with citizens of the Pomorskie province travelling the most frequently, namely, nearly 16 times.

In a y/y comparison, this index fell, as in 2019 each Polish citizen travelled 8.7 times by train.

According to the UTK, the second-most keen to use the train during the year of the pandemic was the Mazowieckie province (central Poland) with 12.4 times per inhabitant in 2020. The number of train passengers in the province amounted to 67.4 mln as compared with the number in the Pomorskie province (northern Poland) amounting to 37.3 mln.

Such a statistical difference was influenced by a number of factors. First and foremost, the number of inhabitants of the Mazowieckie province is nearly two times larger than that of the Pomorskie province. The second factor would be the dominating role of the PKP SKM in that region — a key carrier in urban agglomerations.

Moreover, the longitudinal localisation of the Tricity (Gdańsk, Sopot, Gdynia) favours the use of trains as a means of public transport.

Third came the Lower Silesia province (south-western Poland) with 6.6 trips on average. It is only in the said three provinces that the index placed above the national average.

The lowest indicator of railway usage was recorded in the Podlaskie (eastern Poland) and Podkarpackie (south-eastern Poland) provinces with 1.3 trips per inhabitant.

The UTK stressed that regardless of the pandemic-induced situation on the train transportation market in 2020, a glimmer of hope exists for a successful recovery in 2021 and the years to come. To pull it off, promotional activities would prove indispensable, the UTK said.