Poland reports 239 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 47

Poland recorded 239 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 341 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,135 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 2,359 recorded the day prior, including 313 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,402 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 57,526 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,648,207 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 24,045,826 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 9,479,766 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.