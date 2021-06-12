COVID-19: 239 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 239 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,877,243 including 154,474 still active. The number of active cases was 154,804 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 47 new fatalities, of which 15 were due to COVID-19 alone and 32 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,562.

According to the ministry, a total of 57,526 people are quarantined and 2,648,207 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,474 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

24,045,826 people have been vaccinated so far, including 15,324,134 with the first dose and 9,479,766 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 313 out of 1,402 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 176,074,568 coronavirus cases, 3,801,493 deaths and 159,654,485 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,306,446. India has the second most with 29,359,155 cases and Brazil third with 17,301,220.