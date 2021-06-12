Road to Henri Delaunay Trophy: Euro 2020 kicks off

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament is officially underway, with the Polish team starting their adventure on Monday against Slovakia.

Fans are super excited to be back in the tribunes after a long break over the last year, even though their numbers will be restricted in line with the COVID-19 limitations.

The matches will be played in eleven European cities, among others, in London, Rome, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Munich and St. Petersburg.

Not only pundits but also fans all over the world have their clear favourites. France, Belgium, England, Portugal and Germany are among the top contenders to lift the Henri Delaunay’s trophy in the air.

In the first game in Rome, the re-born Italy is facing Turkey. The hosts want to rebound after a debacle in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers, whereas the Turkish team is widely considered as a dark horse of the tournament.

Poland will play their games on June 14, 19 and 23 June, respectively against Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. Final will take place on July 11 at Wembley stadium in London. All the matches will be available on the channels of the public TV broadcaster TVP and on its website.