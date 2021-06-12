Katowice revival

Alex Webber/TFN

In our continuing series on the changing faces of Polish cities, this week we take a look at the Silesian capital of Katowice.

Readers of The First News might have seen a recent article on the revival of this Silesian city in the south of Poland. But while this gem of a city has undergone a groundbreakingly modern revitalisation, is the city also going through an identity crisis?

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Dr Irma Kozina, an urban activist as well as art and architecture historian now at Katowice’s Academy of Fine Art.

In this week’s review:

• Masks should still be worn indoors – Health minister

• Polish man held on charges of espionage for Russia

• EC calls on Poland to correct air pollution laws

• Poland’s Monetary Policy Council leaves all interest rates unchanged

